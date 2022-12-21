Source: Price Of Petrol Falls – Pindula News

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced new fuel prices effective 21 December 2022.

The price of petrol is now US$1.48 per litre, down from US$1.50, while the price of diesel has remained at US$1.62 per litre. ZERA said in a statement:

The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio for unleaded petrol is at 5%. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

The new fuel prices in Zimbabwe dollars are as follows: