Source: 27 December 2022 A Public Holiday – Pindula News

Next Tuesday, 27 December 2022, will be a public holiday following the celebration of Boxing Day on Monday, 26 December 2022, according to the law governing such public holidays.

In terms of Section 2(1) (ii) of the Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act, when Boxing Day falls on a Monday, the following day becomes a public holiday.

The same applies to 2 January 2023, which automatically becomes a public holiday because New Year will be celebrated on a Sunday.

In terms of Section 2(1) (i) of the Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act, when a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday following shall be a public holiday.

Here are the 2023 public holidays: