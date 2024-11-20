Source: Prioritise water and sanitation in budget: Councillors – The Southern Eye

COUNCILLORS in Bulawayo have called on the local authority to prioritise water and sanitation projects in the budget following residents’ outcry over lack of accessible clean water.

Speaking to Southern Eye, the councillors said these were the most critical issues affecting the city.

Ward 28 councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu said council should prioritise water and sanitation projects as they are critical areas affecting residents.

“In Cowdray Park inconsistent water supply has forced residents to rely on unsafe water sources like open wells hence increasing the risk of waterborne diseases,” he said.

Ndlovu said there was need for council to attend to sewage bursts, another issue which has been affecting residents for a long period.

“Inadequate sewage infrastructure leads to frequent blockages and overflows, posing a significant health hazard to residents.

“Addressing these challenges requires urgent investment in water distribution systems, alternative water sources and sanitation facilities to ensure residents have access to these basic necessities,” he said.

Ndlovu said investment in these sectors would not only improve service delivery but also build resilience against climate-related challenges such as droughts.

“As councillors, I believe we have to focus on fostering sustainable development and addressing the on-going challenges faced by our residents in their communities so that they can have quality life,” he said.

However, ward 2 councillor Adrian Moyo said water and sanitation needed to be prioritised in a manner that would not negatively affect other services.

“Currently residents have to bear the brunt because the bowser system is not an effective backup mechanism. As such they have to depend on the benevolence of neighbours who have boreholes,’’ he said.

Moyo said the issue of unreliable alternatives like browsers had seen some residents buying water, straining their resources since they also have to pay water bills.

The issue of prioritising water and sanitation projects in the council budget was raised by ward 17 councillor Sikhululekile Moyo during a recent council meeting.

She said the scarcity of water had affected the quality of life for residents.