Prison guards up for murder

Four members of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Nqobile Dube (23), Faith Gladman Makoni (29), Godfrey Damu (24), and Munashe Atkins Zvavambire (20) arrive at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday to face murder charges for allegedly killing a visitor to the premises they were guarding in Harare — Picture: Lee Maidza

Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

FOUR members of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) have been charged with murder following the alleged assault of a visitor to a Government building in Harare that resulted in his death.

The accused — Nqobile Dube (23), Faith Gladman Makoni (29), Godfrey Damu (24), and Munashe Atkins Zvavambire (20) — appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Isheunesu Matova on Tuesday.

He ordered their remand in custody until Monday for a bail hearing.

Prosecutor Ms Nomsa Kangara reported that the incident occurred on March 6 between 5pm and 6pm at the Mgandane Dlodlo Building, formerly New Government Complex, located at Central Avenue and Simon Vengayi Muzenda Street in Harare.

The victim, Jeffreys Kandemiiri, had come to meet his uncle, Malvern Kandemiiri, who works on the fifth floor.

Upon arrival, Jeffreys was confronted by ZPCS security personnel. After being chased away, he encountered the accused on the second floor, leading to a violent confrontation.

The court heard that the accused began assaulting Jeffreys, with Dube kicking him repeatedly in the stomach while Makoni and Damu struck him with their fists.

The violence escalated as they took him to the basement, where the assault continued.

In the basement, Dube allegedly continued to kick Jeffreys and stood on him while he was on the ground.

Damu reportedly used a broomstick to hit Jeffreys’ legs, causing him to writhe in pain. Makoni and Damu then struck him on the back and face, while Zvavambire slapped him and poured water over him.

Witnesses, who were co-workers of the accused, eventually intervened to stop the assault.

Afterwards, Jeffreys was ordered to leave the premises and made his way to Simon Vengayi Muzenda Bus Terminus, where he lost consciousness.

Well-wishers took Jeffreys home, but he endured severe pain from internal injuries throughout the night.

The next day, his mother took him to a local clinic in Mabvuku, where he was referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital.

He remained hospitalised for seven days before tragically succumbing to his injuries on March 14 at approximately 12:47am.

A forensic post-mortem examination determined that Jeffreys’ death was caused by blunt trauma, leading to a severe abdominal infection associated with the injuries sustained during the assault.

Following the investigation, the four guards were arrested.