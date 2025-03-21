Bulawayo Road accident death toll rises to eight

Crime Reporter

The death toll from the accident that occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo Road near Dzivarasekwa turn-off on Wednesday morning has risen to eight.

Police have released the names of the seven victims – four women and three men – while the eighth victim is yet to be identified.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “Reference is made to a fatal road traffic accident involving a Toyota Hiace kombi, a haulage truck and a Nissan UD truck that occurred at the intersection of Bulawayo Road and Dzivarasekwa Road on March 19 at around 5.30 am. The death toll has risen to eight.”

The four female victims are Zedi Chikomo, Mary Round, Nyarai Meki and Sophia Machamba, while the male victims are Enock Chanengeta, Blessing Banda and Takudzwa Musekiwa, all from Dzivarasekwa 3 in Harare.

Commissioner Nyathi said.

“One of the victims, a male adult, is yet to be identified and the body is at Sally Mugabe mortuary awaiting post-mortem while the 11 injured victims are admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should exercise caution on the roads and observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives.

“The police assures the public that investigations are continuing on this traffic road accident.”