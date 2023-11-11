Source: Prison officers should respect inmates’ rights: ED –Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged prison officers to uphold constitutionalism and respect inmates’ rights.

Speaking during the graduation of 749 prison officers at Ntabazinduna Training Depot in Matabeleland North early this week, Mnangagwa said the newly-enacted Prisons and Correctional Service Act will transform the country’s prisons and correctional system in line with international best practices.

“I,therefore, challenge you, as new officers, to nurture the values of patriotism, loyalty, discipline and unity. Lectures and presentations undertaken during your course on constitutionalism and human rights should form the bedrock of your humane treatment of inmates in spite of their rights being withdrawn,” he said.

“I urge you, therefore, to always adhere to the policies and procedures as directed by the newly enacted Prisons and Correctional Service. I am confident that the new Prisons and Correctional Service Act will transform the country’s prisons and correctional system in line with international best practices.”

Mnangagwa said some of the notable provisions of the Act emphasise the need to reinforce and upscale the rehabilitation and reintegration of ex-convicts, the establishment of correctional community centres throughout the country, the exchange of inmates as well as the full implementation of the parole system.

He said the Act also provides opportunities for the participation of inmates in decision-making, particularly on issues that affect their welfare, rehabilitation and reintegration.