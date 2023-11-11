Source: Zimbabwe religious leaders call for an end to Israel brutality -Newsday Zimbabwe

RELIGIOUS leaders in Zimbabwe have unequivocally called for an end to the brutal massacre of innocent Palestinian civilians by Israel and the enforcement of an immediate ceasefire.

They also called on Israel to allow humanitarian assistance to reach the besieged occupied territory of Gaza.

At a seminar this week, the religious leaders were also firm in calling for an end to the massacre of unarmed innocent women and children in Palestine.

They noted that Israel was committing a large-scale genocide in Israel under the watch of the Western countries.

Expressing their anguish at the atrocities in Palestine, the leaders, who gathered at a seminar organized by the Cultural Centre of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Committee on Dialogue Among Religions and Faith Traditions held at Ale Mohammad Mosque in Harare on Thursday, the clerics lauded Iran and a few other countries for standing with the people of Palestine.

Speaking at the seminar, the Cultural Counsellor, Hamid Bakhtiyar urged all progressive countries of the world to stand up with the people of Palestine who are facing daily bombardments from Israel. He said more than 70000 Palestinians have so far been killed by Israel. Among this figure are women, children and other unarmed civilians.

Seyyed Hussein Vaezi, a diplomat at the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who was standing in for the Ambassador, H.E. Abbas Navazani, noted that Iran will continue to stand with the people of Palestine. He bemoaned the fact that the Palestinians have been under the brutal occupation of Israel for the past 75years.

He also said that the entry of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians should be expedited and should reach Gaza unhindered.

The Palestinian deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Salim Siam noted that the Palestinian fight was legitimate as they were fighting an occupying force and that the country has the right to defend itself. He called on the world community to act on the concerns of the Palestinian people.

Sheikh Ismail Duwa, the President of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in Zimbabwe called on Israel to halt its vicious attacks on the Palestinian people and to return all the occupied land to Palestine.

He condemned in the strongest possible terms the heinous killing of children by Israel. Sheikh Duwa urged the pro-Palestinian world to continue supporting the Palestinian cause.

Archbishop Joannes Ndanga, the founder of the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe castigated America and her allies for condoning and abetting Israel’s brutal and inhuman actions on Palestine. He questioned the conscience of Israel in killing thousands of innocent and unarmed civilians.

Sheikh Makwinja, the National Director of the Ahl – ul – Bayt Islamic Guidance Council questioned the conscience of the Western countries in arming Israel to kill innocent civilians. He said Israel has shown its inhuman face through killing innocent children housed in hospitals.

Reverend Ngaware Malunga, the President of Tehilla Christian Network noted that the events taking place in Palestine had attracted the world’s attention and united world opinion on Palestine, resulting in the numerous demonstrations against Israel in various parts of the world.

A Muslim cleric, Sheikh Henry Balakazi castigated the Western countries’ double standards in the Palestinian issue, further noting that it was morally unjust for some Arab countries to normalise relations with Israel, an immoral country. He called for peace based on justice to prevail in Palestine.

Archbishop Never Pavari, the President of the Zimbabwe Union Council of Churches said the Zimbabwe Christian movement fully supports the Palestinian people. He called for an end to the human rights violations by Israel on Palestinians, as well as the restoration of peace on Palestine.

Rahma Mabveni from Fatima Zahra Women’s Centre said that women were now being caught in the web of war, making it difficult for them to take care of the families.