Source: Private investigator Chidawa’s theft trial continues –Newsday Zimbabwe

PRIVATE investigator Tafadzwa Chidawa yesterday told the court that complainant Melody Matanhire tended to frame people in cases they did not commit.

Chidawa, who is being jointly charged with ex-cop Francis Takura, currently serving 36 years in jail for another case, Paradza Passmore Matubu and Perseverance Chisango, was testifying before Harare chief magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guriro.

During cross-examination by prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu, the court heard that Chidawa, who was arrested by policemen from the CID Homicide, produced a police identification card although he was no longer in service.

Chidawa disputed the allegations, arguing that it did not make sense for him to flash his identity card, while he was being accompanied by serving members.

Jambawu told the court that Chidawa’s police identity card was found in Takura’s vehicle, which was at a lodge in Murewa.

The prosecutor further averred that the assertion that Chidawa was part of the syndicate as the driver was never challenged after Patrick Soroti testified before the court.

Jambawu said guards at the lodge in Murewa positively identified Chidawa’s identity card, but the private investigator objected, arguing that the witnesses had been coached.

The prosecutor also submitted that Chidawa was placed at the crime scene by the witness, who even identified the clothes he was wearing on the alleged date.

Chidawa expressed shock at how his police identification card was placed in Takura’s car after he submitted it to the administration at CID Highlands before he left service.

The case involves Matanhire, who was allegedly misled by her boyfriend, Mutanda, after he claimed to have US$100 000 in “dirty” money that needed to be cleaned.

Mutanda allegedly asked Matanhire for US$20 000 in clean bills, after hatching a plan to steal the money with Chidawa and other accomplices.

It is alleged that when they arrived at the lodge, Mutanda asked for the US$20 000 and after putting the money in a cooler box, Chidawa and his team entered the lodge, pretended to be police officers and took Mutanda and the money.

The crime was discovered when Matanhire tried to fake a robbery to disguise the loss to her husband.

The matter was deferred to tomorrow for trial continuation.