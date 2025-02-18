Source: Warriors’ Durban calling -Newsday Zimbabwe

HOMELESS Warriors will play next month’s 2026 World Cup Group C qualifying home match against Benin at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, Zifa confirmed yesterday.

The match is pencilled for March 20 and will kick off at 6pm.

Zimbabwe will then travel to Nigeria to face the Super Eagles four days later.

The association said it had wanted to host Benin at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, where the team sealed its Africa Cup of Nations finals qualification against Kenya last year and enjoyed support from Zimbabwean fans who are based in that country and those that crossed the border to back the team.

The venue is closer to the Beitbridge border and would have been the best option for Zimbabwe fans.

However, the stadium is unavailable as South Africa would be using the venue to host their match against Lesotho in the same week.

Zifa was left to scramble for an alternative venue. A three-member delegation comprising Warriors coach Michael Nees, Zifa board member Brighton Ushendibaba and Fifa forward manager Kudzai Chitima was dispatched to South Africa to inspect some prospective venues.

Stadiums in Durban, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, Bloemfontein and Nelspruit were considered. It was the iconic Moses Mabhida that ticked all the boxes.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) is delighted to announce that the Zimbabwe senior men’s national team, the Warriors, will play their match day 5, Group C, Fifa World Cup qualifier against Benin at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa,” Zifa announced in a statement yesterday, as first revealed by NewsDay Sport last week.

Zimbabwe have been forced to host their home matches in foreign lands because the country does not have a single Caf-certified stadium for international matches.

The Warriors have previously used Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg as their home, but it appears the Soweto stadium is also unavailable. FNB Stadium, also situated in Johannesburg, could also have been an ideal venue for the Warriors, but it is also unavailable.

“Originally, Zifa had planned to host this fixture in Polokwane; however, following its allocation (sic) to Bafana Bafana in January, alternative venues had to be considered. Johannesburg’s approved stadiums were unavailable due to rugby and other events, while Cape Town Stadium is undergoing pitch renovations,” Zifa said.

“After an extensive search, Moses Mabhida Stadium emerged as the perfect venue ­— a world-class facility that has hosted top international matches and offers ideal conditions for our playing style.

“Zifa is excited to bring the Warriors closer to their passionate supporters in Durban and across the region. We urge all Zimbabwe football fans to turn out in full force, paint the stands in yellow and green and rally behind the team as they continue their quest for World Cup qualification.”

With all of Zimbabwe’s stadiums failing to meet the Caf requirements to host international matches, the Warriors have already used Orlando Stadium, Mandela National Stadium in Uganda as well as Huye Stadium in Rwanda for their home matches.

Renovations at the National Sports Stadium, the country’s only realistic shot at hosting international matches, have stalled and the giant facility may not be ready for the rest of the year.

Zimbabwe anchor Group C standings with two points from four matches, while Benin sit in third place but have the same number of points as the top team, Rwanda and second-placed South Africa. The trio has seven points each.

Lesotho are in fourth place with five points after their famous win over the Warriors back in May last year, while Nigeria are fifth with three points.