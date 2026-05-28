Source: Private sector key to industrial recovery: Modi -Newsday Zimbabwe

Industry and Commerce deputy minister Raj Modi

ZIMBABWE’S industrial recovery will depend heavily on stronger partnerships between government and private companies, Industry and Commerce deputy minister Raj Modi (pictured) said, urging businesses to invest in local manufacturing and supply chains.

Speaking at the Zimbrands Awards, Modi said private capital, innovation and market linkages were critical to rebuilding domestic industry and reducing reliance on imports.

Zimbabwe is seeking to revive its manufacturing sector and improve competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), while grappling with subdued local production in some sectors and growing consumer focus on affordability.

“Our shared goal is to build an industrial sector that is proactive, modern, efficient and sustainable,” Modi said.

“The African Continental Free Trade Area provides major opportunities for our investors to access and benefit from a wider regional market.”

Modi told NewsDay that the government cannot achieve industrial transformation on its own and called for greater private sector participation in economic recovery efforts.

“Collaboration with private players is in government’s best interest because they bring fresh perspectives and experience,” he said.

“This includes creativity, inclusiveness and market responsiveness. They are more informed and demanding when it comes to quality, reliability, consistency and development.”

He urged local businesses to improve product quality, branding and compliance with international standards to strengthen competitiveness.

Modi also called on retailers to allocate more shelf space to locally-produced goods, saying local procurement is essential for preserving foreign currency and creating jobs.

“Supporting local products is not only an economic strategy but a national responsibility,” he said.

In a separate interview, Topline Research Solutions chief executive officer Patson Gasura said price remained the biggest factor influencing consumer purchasing decisions in Zimbabwe.

Topline conducted the consumer survey used to determine winners at the 2026 Zimbrands Awards.

“Among the top factors that domestic customers consider, regardless of whether it is a service or a product, price remains paramount,” Gasura said.

He said 76% of Zimbabwean consumers prioritised affordability, while product quality and availability were also key considerations.

Buy Zimbabwe chairperson Munyaradzi Hwengwere said consumer confidence in locally-produced goods remained uneven across sectors.

“If you look at clothing, we are starting to make a comeback. However, if you look at electrical goods, local content is still very low,” Hwengwere said.

“We have done remarkably well with food items, but we are lagging in higher-value supply chains.”