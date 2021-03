Pro-democracy campigners arrested for spray painting graffiti on walls 

PRO-DEMOCRACY CAMPAIGNERS ARRESTED FOR SPRAY PAINTING GRAFFITI ON WALLS OVER POOR SERVICE DELIVERY AND CLAMPDOWN ON ACTIVISTS

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) members on Wednesday 24 March 2021

arrested two pro-democracy campaigners and charged them with causing

malicious damage to property and criminal nuisance after they

allegedly spray-painted walls on some buildings in Masvingo with

messages protesting against poor service delivery and the continued

detention of some activists.ZRP members arrested Prosper Tiringindi and Leeroy Tailor, who are

represented by Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and

charged them with causing malicious damage to property and criminal

nuisance as defined in section 140 of the Criminal Law (Codification

and Reform) Act and as defined in section 46 as read with paragraph 2

(v) of the Third Schedule of the Criminal Law (Codification and

Reform) Act respectively.

According to ZRP members, Tiringindi and Tailor on 18 March 2021 spray

painted several walls and perimeter walls in Masvingo’s central

business district and some residential areas with messages which

reads; “Free Mako, Taku, Johana and Cecelia.”

The other messages read; “Rates Must Fall” and “We Want Water.”

ZRP members also obtained search warrants authorising them to conduct

searches to seize spray guns, paint, fliers or any other articles for

criminal use at the residences of Tiringindi and Tailor.