Pro-democracy campigners arrested for spray painting graffiti on walls 

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) members on Wednesday 24 March 2021
arrested two pro-democracy campaigners and charged them with causing
malicious damage to property and criminal nuisance after they
allegedly spray-painted walls on some buildings in Masvingo with
messages protesting against poor service delivery and the continued
detention of some activists.ZRP members arrested Prosper Tiringindi and Leeroy Tailor, who are
represented by Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and
charged them with causing malicious damage to property and criminal
nuisance as defined in section 140 of the Criminal Law (Codification
and Reform) Act and as defined in section 46 as read with paragraph 2
(v) of the Third Schedule of the Criminal Law (Codification and
Reform) Act respectively.

According to ZRP members, Tiringindi and Tailor on 18 March 2021 spray
painted several walls and perimeter walls in Masvingo’s central
business district and some residential areas with messages which
reads; “Free Mako, Taku, Johana and Cecelia.”

The other messages read; “Rates Must Fall” and “We Want Water.”

ZRP members also obtained search warrants authorising them to conduct
searches to seize spray guns, paint, fliers or any other articles for
criminal use at the residences of Tiringindi and Tailor.

 

