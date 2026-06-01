Source: Procurement graft fears as Hre announces plans to buy 200 buses -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Harare City Council is set acquire 200 buses in a development that is set to improve public transport system in Zimbabwe’s capital.

This was revealed by Harare mayor Jacob Mafume while addressing a full council meeting yesterday.

Mafume said the council will import 200 buses to ease the transport system in the capital.

“There are plans to purchase 200 buses and plans are already there to acquire them,” he said.

“The issue of public transport has been one of our major concerns and we are hoping this is going to be a matter of the past.”

However, the announcement left many residents divided amid concerns over Town House’s ability to implement the project without proper procurement oversight.

Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) director Reuben Akili yesterday told NewsDay Weekender that the idea was noble.

“We welcome the move by the City of Harare. Over the years, we have been lamenting these issues to solve the transport crisis. Council is now doing its mandate, which is in line with the Urban Councils Act,” he said.

“The 200 buses will address the public transport crisis we are facing, it’s a noble move which requires support.”

Harare Residents Trust director Precious Shumba questioned the origins of the plans saying there was a need to promote transparent and competitive bid.

“Where did he get that idea? From which committee of the council did that idea emanate? Procurement corruption is dominant in the City of Harare,” he said.

“The Harare Residents Trust urges the City of Harare to avoid these opaque deals that are negotiated outside council structures.

“There is a need to promote transparent and competitive bidding by interested competent suppliers.

“As the Harare Residents Trust, we reject this kind of thinking that the council will become more efficient through ill-advised procurement decisions.”