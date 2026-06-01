Source: Police mobilise farmers, miners for anti-crime drive –Newsday Zimbabwe

GWANDA, May 31 (NewsDay Live) — The police have stepped up community policing efforts in Matabeleland South, mobilising about 450 farmers, miners and workers in Colleen Bawn for a crime awareness campaign targeting violent crime and mining-related offences.

The campaign, led by Officer Commanding Matabeleland South Commissioner Elizabeth Phiri, focused on violent crime, the carrying of dangerous weapons in public, domestic violence and compliance with mining regulations.

Phiri said cooperation between law enforcement and local communities was critical to improving safety in the province’s mining and farming areas.

“Working together with farmers, miners and community groups is the only way we can reduce violent crime and enforce mining regulations. We are here to listen and partner with you,” she said.

The event drew representatives from Women in Mining, the Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe, Crime Liaison Committees and the Community Crime Prevention Network (CCPN), reflecting a broad-based approach to crime prevention.

Police urged residents to play an active role in reporting criminal activity.

“Carrying dangerous weapons in public and domestic violence will not be tolerated. We urge communities to report incidents early so that police can intervene before they escalate,” she said.