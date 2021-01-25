Source: Prof Ncube hails outgoing Zimra boss | The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner-General Ms Faith Mazani’s three-year tenure at the helm of the organisation has left a positive impact on the tax collector and the country as a whole, and her new position with the International Monetary Fund highlights her achievements.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, in an online farewell ceremony for Ms Mazani last week, praised her impact.

“Today, we will not cry over our loss, but we will celebrate a brief, but impactful tenure of her service at Zimra’s helm and positively draw from the lessons we have learnt from her work ethic, which undoubtedly benefited Zimra, my ministry and the nation,” Prof Ncube said.

He hoped Ms Mazani would use her new post to benefit the country.

“Her new calling, Resident Tax Administration Advisor at the IMF AFRITAC South will have her oversee and coordinate IMF’s technical assistance to 13 Southern African countries, Zimbabwe included, a great opportunity not only for her, but all of us,” he said.

In her remarks, Ms Mazani said she was humbled by the support she had received from Government and colleagues during her time in office at Zimra.

She was happy with what the authority had accomplished during her time, including beating revenue targets and even surpassing the Sadc target of having tax revenues totalling at least 15 percent of GDP.

“I will now be working with the organisation (IMF) and without the risk of abusing my office, I will pay particular attention to Zimbabwe’s needs,” she said.

“I will be leaving you and it’s sad, but I want to thank you for the opportunity. It opened this opportunity for me to be an asset, not only to the country, but the region as a whole.”

Ms Mazani served Zimra as Commissioner-General for three years, but had worked for the organisation for 37 years at different times and capacities.