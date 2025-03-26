Progress in priority projects recorded

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (right) chats with Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu (left), Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira (second from left) and Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka (second from right) at the post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

CABINET has reviewed progress on priority projects as part of the first 100-Day Cycle of 2025.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said updates by different Ministries reflect a concerted effort by the Government to drive development across key sectors, enhancing economic growth and improving the livelihoods of Zimbabweans.

He said the Minister of Industry and Commerce highlighted significant advancements under the “moving the economy up the value chain” pillar of the National Development Strategy 1.

Notably, the installation of a Beer Pet Project worth US$1.7 million at Ingwebu Breweries in Bulawayo is proceeding as planned, alongside an advanced tissue converting and printing plant by Supreme Brands, which has a budget of US$2.5 million.

Additionally, the establishment of the ZITF 2025 Business Connections initiative in partnership with private sector organisations has been successfully initiated, and a recent Reserved Sector Blitz has led to the registration of 779 businesses across six provinces.

Dr Muswere said the Consumer Protection Programme is also gaining momentum, with extensive product inspections and consumer education campaigns being rolled out nationwide.

Moreover, the drilling of three boreholes in Mutare, Gweru and Masvingo is currently on track, as is the equipping of mobile van laboratories, both aimed at enhancing trade measures infrastructure.

In the realm of the digital economy, Dr Muswere said the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services reported promising developments, including the equipping of 10,000 citizens with digital skills, with 5,000 already trained.

Efforts to resource the remaining 21 Rural District Councils have concluded successfully, ensuring the distribution of essential ICT gadgets.

Dr Muswere said the establishment of 10 ICT laboratories, featuring Starlink gadgets, is underway and a new Post Office kiosk has been set up in Tsanzaguru, Makoni District.

The implementation of a Digital Postal System in Harare is progressing, alongside the completion of the Zimpost mobile application.

Furthermore, 62 broadband network base stations are being deployed, with half already completed and e-learning platforms are being introduced in 20 schools.

Dr Muswere said the Minister of Energy and Power Development reported noteworthy progress towards achieving energy security, highlighting the completion of the Zvarota Institutions Grid Extension Project in Shurugwi. The 120-Megawatt Maximind Thermal Power Plant in Buhera District is now operational, while construction continues at several other significant projects, including a 100-MW Prestige Thermal Power Plant in Beitbridge and various solar energy initiatives across the country.

The Gandavaroyi Community Mini Solar Grid in Gokwe North is 83 percent complete, while the Soti Source Community Solar Mini Grid Project is at 85 percent. The Minister also noted that the Makhaza Institution Grid Extension Project has been completed, further enhancing energy access.

In terms of food security, Dr Muswere said the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development shared several achievements, including the completion of the Gororo Irrigation Scheme in Chivi, which is now 90 percent complete and the Wanezi Irrigation Scheme in Insiza District, currently at 80 percent completion. The planting of over 1.8 million hectares of maize has surpassed the target for the 2024/2025 summer season, marking a percentage increase.

Dr Muswere said livestock production has also seen positive outcomes, with 29 million litres of milk produced, alongside 22,500 metric tonnes of beef.

Additionally, the distribution of 108,700 chicks under the Presidential Rural Poultry Scheme is progressing, although the target of 150,000 chicks remains to be met.