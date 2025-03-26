Speaker hails party leaders

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

THE Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, has commended the leadership of political parties in the House for ensuring that reports and motions debated are disposed of as required by Parliament’s standing rules and orders.

Parliament’s standing rules and orders require that the House either adopt or reject a report or motion when legislators complete debate on them.

“May I congratulate the Government Chief Whip (Zanu PF’s Cde Pupurai Togarepi) and his colleague, the Chief Whip from the opposition (CCC’s Mr Charles Moyo), for having structured the business of the House in a manner so excellent.

“It pleases me as the Chair that we are now disposing all the reports that have been debated. I am now appealing to the Whips, especially the Government Chief Whip, to ensure that now we have Bills rolling before us, being tabled in the House, so that we can increase our speed in the lawmaking process,” Advocate Mudenda said on Monday at the Parliament building in Mt Hampden.

Some of the reports and motions adopted by the House include the report of the Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development on the state of food security in the country and the report of the three Joint Portfolio Committees on Primary and Secondary Education, Women Affairs, Community, SMEs Development and Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, on a petition from Sanitary Aid Trust Zimbabwe on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management calling on Parliament to enact legislation on menstrual health and hygiene management that provides free sanitary products and services to individuals in need.

Other reports include the report of the Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing on the petition from the Combined Harare Residents Association on lack of access to clean piped water supply in Glen View and Greater Harare and the report by the Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care on the Petition from the Nurse Aides Association of Zimbabwe Trust, requesting for the enactment of an Act establishing the Nurse Aides Council of Zimbabwe.