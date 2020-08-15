Progress on Legislative Agenda 

0

BILL WATCH 55/2020

Source: Progress on Legislative Agenda – The Zimbabwean

Progress on the Legislative Agenda for this Session of Parliament

Note: All gazetted Acts or Bills are shown with links:  those without links are not gazetted and therefore not available.

Number of Bills from the Legislative Agenda Still to be Enacted: Total 25

Bills on the Legislative Agenda for This Session

  1. That were Carried Forward from First Session Agenda

Enacted

  1. Freedom of Information Bill [now Act 1 of 2020 [link]]

Currently in Parliament

  1. Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill [link]
  2. Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill [link]  Note that this was an amalgamation of two Bills that were on the Legislative Agenda: a Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill and a Data Protection and Electronic Transactions Bill.

Undone /Still to do

  1. High Court Amendment Bill
  2. Public Finance Management Amendment Bill
  3. Gold Trade Amendment Bill
  4. Precious Stones Trade Amendment Bill
  5. Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill
  6. Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill
  7. Child Justice Bill

Related posts:

  1. MISA confronts ZMC over new categories for journalists
  2. Parliament Resumes Business
  3. Zimbabwe COVID-19 Lockdown Monitoring Report3 June 2020 – Day 66
  4. Public Interviews of Candidates for Eight Media Commission Vacancies
  5. President appoints ZMC commissioners
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *