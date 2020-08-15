BILL WATCH 55/2020
Source: Progress on Legislative Agenda – The Zimbabwean
Progress on the Legislative Agenda for this Session of Parliament
Note: All gazetted Acts or Bills are shown with links: those without links are not gazetted and therefore not available.
Number of Bills from the Legislative Agenda Still to be Enacted: Total 25
Bills on the Legislative Agenda for This Session
- That were Carried Forward from First Session Agenda
Enacted
- Freedom of Information Bill [now Act 1 of 2020 [link]]
Currently in Parliament
- Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill [link]
- Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill [link] Note that this was an amalgamation of two Bills that were on the Legislative Agenda: a Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill and a Data Protection and Electronic Transactions Bill.
Undone /Still to do
- High Court Amendment Bill
- Public Finance Management Amendment Bill
- Gold Trade Amendment Bill
- Precious Stones Trade Amendment Bill
- Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill
- Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill
- Child Justice Bill
