Source: Progress on Legislative Agenda – The Zimbabwean

Progress on the Legislative Agenda for this Session of Parliament

Note: All gazetted Acts or Bills are shown with links: those without links are not gazetted and therefore not available.

Number of Bills from the Legislative Agenda Still to be Enacted: Total 25

Bills on the Legislative Agenda for This Session

That were Carried Forward from First Session Agenda

Enacted

Freedom of Information Bill [now Act 1 of 2020 [link]]

Currently in Parliament

Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill [link] Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill [link] Note that this was an amalgamation of two Bills that were on the Legislative Agenda: a Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill and a Data Protection and Electronic Transactions Bill.

Undone /Still to do