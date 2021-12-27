Source: Property developer cheers up ex-combatant’s widows – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA/KUDAKWASHE TAGWIREYI

GWERU property developer River Valley Properties and a faith-based organisation have donated groceries to widows of ex-combatants, orphans and the underprivileged in Midlands and Goromonzi, respectively.

River Valley donated to widows of war veterans in various wards in Shurugwi district while Vision for Christ Orphans and Widows Centre (VFC) donated hampers to orphans and widows in Goromonzi.

“As land developers, the government gave us land to build houses for our people. There is also need that we go a step further and assist the community in accessing food,” River Valley Properties chief executive Smelly Dube said.

She said her organisation would pay fees for 20 children in the district.

VFC leader David Chinamora said the donation made in Goromonzi was in line with the organisation’s motto of Uniting families by loving and empowering communities through unity.

About 100 food hampers, which had basics like sugar, cooking oil, soya chunks and soap were distributed to the needy.