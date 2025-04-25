Source: Prophet T Freddy fails to appear in court again -Newsday Zimbabwe

POPULAR cleric Tapiwa Freddy, commonly known as Prophet T Freddy, failed to appear at the Kadoma Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a case involving a land dispute.

This is not the first time Freddy has not appeared in court in a case where he is the complainant.

Freddy and witnesses in the case failed to present themselves in court for the trial before Kadoma magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

However, Freddy’s lawyer Jivas Mudimu of Mudimu Law Chambers said maybe it was a remand date not a trial hence the State would summon witnesses to testify on the trial dates.

“Maybe it was a remand date not trial because when it is a trial, the State summons the witness to come and testify,” Mudimu said.

“So sometimes the accused can come to court and be remanded to another date.

“There is no need to come to court after the complainant has testified.”

Dzuda remanded the case to April 30.

The case was previously postponed on April 4.

Freddy is accusing property developer Kudakwashe Taruberekera of revoking a land donation.

He has approached the High Court to block Taruberekera and his company, Craft Properties, from transferring the land.

Respondents in the case include Taruberekera, Craft Properties, Winston Guyo, Winsten Precast (Pvt) Ltd, Liu Juan, Xiao Xiangjun, Liu Ri and the City of Kadoma.

Freddy has filed similar cases in two other courts with varying charges and claims, adding to the complexity of the matter.

The case has been ongoing, with multiple postponements and appearances.