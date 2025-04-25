Source: Wetlands under threat -Newsday Zimbabwe

SOUTHERN Africa’s wetlands, including those in Zimbabwe, are facing unprecedented threats from land degradation, human encroachment and climate change.

In Zimbabwe, wetlands have been affected by land invasion, widespread deforestation, overgrazing and poor water management practices.

The country’s wetlands, which support livelihoods and biodiversity, are being degraded at an alarming rate.

The result is loss of ecosystem services, including flood control, natural water purification and habitat provision for wildlife.

The impact is felt across communities, with many facing water scarcity, reduced agricultural productivity and increased vulnerability to climate-related disasters.

In response to this crisis, the Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL) has launched the Wetlands Monitoring and Assessment (WeMAST) project.

WeMAST uses advanced geospatial and remote sensing technologies to monitor and manage wetland areas, providing real-time data to policymakers and local communities.

The project aims to enhance early warning systems, support sustainable development planning, and build long-term resilience to climate risks.

SASSCAL interim executive director Budzanani Tacheba emphasised the importance of protecting wetlands for the wellbeing of communities.

“Wetlands support livelihoods across our region. From flood control to water purification and food security, their protection is directly tied to the wellbeing of our communities,” Tacheba said.

WeMAST project is a collaborative effort, supported by the African Union and European Union.

“With the right tools, we’re empowering the region to act early, plan wisely and protect effectively,” Tacheba added.

Southern Africa’s wetlands promote sustainable development.

WeMAST project is a critical step towards providing a framework for wetland conservation and management.

A report by the United Nations Development Programme of 2020 revealed that 30 wetlands were under threat from illegal settlements in Harare alone.

Furthermore, wetlands are increasingly being destroyed by construction projects, agriculture and mining, among other human activities.