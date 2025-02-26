Source: Prosecutor acquitted of criminal abuse of office -Newsday Zimbabwe

PROSECUTOR Tapiwa Kasema, who was arrested for consenting to the bail for four alleged armed robbers led by Musa Taj Abdul, was yesterday acquitted by Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere after a full trial.

Manuwere ruled that the State failed to prove that Kusema received money from the robbers, adding that no evidence was adduced to the effect that a transaction took place.

It was alleged that on August 24, 2020, Abdul, Tapiwa Rudolf, Godfrey Mupamhanga and Douglas Mutenda were arrested in Beitbridge over a spate of murders and armed robberies committed around Zimbabwe.

On August 25, they were taken to court facing 53 counts of armed robbery, where they were denied bail and remanded in custody.

The court heard that on an unknown date in December 2020, Abdul applied for bail and the National Prosecuting Authority assigned Kasema and two other officers to represent the State.

On December 8, Kasema allegedly consented to the bail without following procedure.

The court heard that the offence came to light after the Central Investigations Department Homicide Division queried the release of the applicants on bail by the High Court on December 11, 2020, and Kasema was cited for unlawfully consenting to the release of the accused.

A report was made to the police leading to Kasema’s arrest.