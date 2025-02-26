Silobela man die in revenge mission

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Midlands Bureau

A 33-year-old Silobela man has been arrested after the people he mobilised to attack a fellow villager in a revenge mission fatally stabbed the latter at Msilahobe Business Centre last week.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said police in Silobela are investigating circumstances surrounding the murder case.

He said the murder took place on Thursday at around 10 pm.

“It is alleged that the suspect, Pardon Ncube (33) of Nduku Village, Silobela, was in the company of his wife and son when he had an altercation with Bekhithemba Tshuma, the now deceased,” he said.

During the altercation, Tshuma and his friends assaulted Ncube and damaged his vehicle’s windscreen with bricks.

Ncube drove off and went home.

He mobilised his friends Nelly Msipa, Xolani Msipa, Dho Msipa, Prosper Ndlovu and Pardon Ndlovu for a revenge attack.

“They went back to Msilahobe Business Centre looking for Tshuma and met him along the way as he was walking with an identified man. The suspects attacked Tshuma, with one of them stabbing him with a knife,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Tshuma’s body was discovered by a passerby lying in a pool of blood.

“ZRP Silobela attended the scene and has so far arrested Ncube. He is being held in police custody while awaiting an initial appearance in court,” said Inspector Mahoko.