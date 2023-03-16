Source: ‘PSC does not tolerate corruption’ | The Herald

Dr Tsitsi Choruma

Herald Reporter

The Public Service Commission (PSC), which is the employer of public servants in Zimbabwe, says it does not tolerate corruption in its ranks, adding that when offering jobs to applicants, no one is required to pay.

In a statement yesterday, Secretary Service Commissions Dr Tsitsi Choruma said the PSC’s core values include professionalism and high ethical behaviour underpinned by the principle of meritocracy as espoused in the constitution.

“This is the foundation of our corporate culture, which is subscribed by our workers. In this regard, the Commission wishes to advise members of the public service, pensioners and in particular the wonderful citizens of this country in general that: the Commission has a standing policy of zero tolerance to corruption, jobs in the public service are not, and have never been, for sale . . .” said Dr Choruma.

She explained that the Commission does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process (application, interview, processing, appointment, training or other human resources process).

Should there be anyone who has ever been approached by someone to pay at any stage, allegedly to facilitate any human resource process, public services or release of pension money, Dr Choruma said they should come forward and report that kind of activity.

“The Commission makes use of external job adverts which are widely published, internal job adverts circulated to all ministries, departments and agencies, as well as online registration system for prospective job candidates,” she said.

The public and all Government employees have been advised not to engage in any form of bribes or solicitation in cash or kind, and to report any such practices by anyone to the PSC.