Source: PWD promise 1, 5 million votes to President Mnangagwa | The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

PEOPLE With Disabilities For Economic Development (PWD4ED) have pledged to deliver 1, 5 million votes to President Mnangagwa and the revolutionary party, Zanu PF in this year’s harmonised elections.

The affiliate believes President Mnangagwa, who signed the Disability Policy in 2019, was the only leader who was capable of addressing their plight.

People with disabilities constitute at least 15 percent of the nation’s population.

Vowing their support to the ruling party and President Mnangagwa, PWD4ED Provincial Chairpersons told the director in the Zanu PF Commissariat Department, Dr Davison Gomo in Kadoma yesterday, that the revolutionary leader was going to trounce CCC’s Nelson Chamisa.

Mashonaland East Chairperson, Ms Senzeni Mutevedzi said they had all the hope and trust in President Mnangagwa.

“We have all the trust in President Mnangagwa as he has done a lot for us. We are going to resoundingly vote him into office this year so that he finishes all that he has started,” she said.

“His new term will see him fulfil and implement all that he has promised and started for our inclusivity in line with leaving no place and person behind.”

National Coordinator, Mr Amos Mapiko said he was certain that the affiliate would deliver the targeted figure.

“We are certain that the 1, 5 million voter target will be met because the certainty is there. We constitute 15 percent of the population,” he said.

Dr Gomo had visited the Jimayi Muduvuri Pan African Hospital to assess progress.