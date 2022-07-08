Source: PSMAS forensic audit starts | The Herald

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

A forensic audit checking on the fiscal operations of the beleaguered Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) and all its subsidiaries has started with entries from 2018 up to date under scrutiny.

This type of audit ordered for PSMAS, is a detailed one that looks beyond just whether the accounts balance and looks at issues such as the actual management.

The audit is taking place against the background that PSMAS was deviating from its founding objectives, and had failed in successive years to fulfil its core mandate of healthcare service provision.

Currently, the set up of the organisation has a holding company, Premier Service Medical Investments, mining concern, PSMAS Zambia, micro finance among others.

When the subsidiaries were created, they were supposed to be under PSMAS but current manoeuvres have seen the body trying to deviate from that by appointing a board of trustees which will oversee the holding company.

The move seeks to ensure that the holding company owns all of the entities including PSMAS, a move which means the owners of PSMAS will no longer own other entities albeit they were started by the money which was released by the Treasury.

The position has caused the regulator of medical aid societies, who can act in any medical aid society since they all have to be registered, to order a forensic audit at PSMAS.