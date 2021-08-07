BILL WATCH

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 30/2021

Public Hearings Next Week on Guardianship of Minors Amendment Bill:

Three Radio Programmes on Thursday 12th August

One Hearing on ZOOM on Friday 13th August

The following public hearings on the Guardianship of Minors Amendment Bill will be conducted jointly on Thursday 12th August and Friday 13th August, by National Assembly Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Senate Thematic Committee on Gender and Development.

The programme for the public hearings is shown on the following table:

Date Activity/Platform Time Thursday 12th August Star FM

Diamond FM Nyaminyami FM 1000 hrs–1100 hrs Radio Zimbabwe

National FM

Classic 263Khulumane FM 1200 hrs–1300 hrs Zi FM Stereo Hevoi FM 1400 hrs–1500 hrs Friday 13th August Virtual Public Hearing On ZOOM ## 1000 hrs–1200 hrs

## How to Participate in the ZOOM Hearing

For those who are interested in participating in Friday’s public hearing on the ZOOM Platform, kindly submit your email addresses to the email address nyawol@parlzim.gov.zw and WhatsApp Numbers 0772 892 769 or 0773 575 877 or 0784 319 136 to enable Parliament to share the LINK for the meeting.

Email Submissions on the Bill are Also Welcome

For those not able to participate in the radio programmes or the public hearing comments and submissions on the Bill should be made via email address clerk@parlzim.gov.zw.

About the Bill

The Guardianship of Minors Amendment Bill was gazetted on 21st May and presented to the National Assembly on 21st July. It is currently being considered by the Parliamentary Legal Committee. The Bill is available on the Veritas website [link].

Also available on the Veritas website at the links indicated are:

our Bill Watch 44/2021 of 30th June [link] ;

; a more comprehensive Bill [link] to amend the Guardianship of Minors Act, prepared by Veritas, which does not have the defects of the Government’s Bill noted in Bill Watch 44/2021.

No Other Committee Activity Next Week

Parliament have advised that in view of the fact that there are two important public holidays next week – Heroes Day on Monday 9th and Defence Forces Day on Tuesday 10th August – there are no other committee meetings scheduled for the week.

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.