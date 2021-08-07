According to a twitter message from Hopewell Chin’ono, Robert Martin Gumbura has died at Chikurubi Maximum Hospital from Covid-19.

Source: Gumbura dies in prison – The Zimbabwean

I have just been informed that Robert Martin Gumbura has died at Chikurubi Maximum Hospital from Covid-19.

He was in prison for rape and was famous for having 25 wives and a church!

I met him 3 times at Chikurubi when I was jailed on trumped up charges by the regime! pic.twitter.com/H3Z4cerRjq

— Hopewell Chin’ono Today (@daddyhope) August 7, 2021