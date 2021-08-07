Gumbura dies in prison 

0

According to a twitter message from Hopewell Chin’ono, Robert Martin Gumbura has died at Chikurubi Maximum Hospital from Covid-19.

Source: Gumbura dies in prison – The Zimbabwean

