Source: Public-private collaboration key to Vision 2030: VP Mohadi | The Sunday Mail

VP Mohadi

Blessings Chidakwa

THE realisation of Zimbabwe’s aspiration to become an empowered, modern, prosperous and highly industrialised country within the next six years requires enhanced collaboration between the public and private sectors, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Speaking during a public-private sector dinner interface organised by the Vision 2030 Movement in Beitbridge on Friday night, VP Mohadi highlighted the importance of a unified front to achieving the country’s development aspirations.

The speech was read on his behalf by the Permanent Secretary in his office, Dr Ben Martins Dube.

“This premier event, organised by the Government, in partnership with the Vision 2030 Movement, is very special in this dispensation led by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, as it brings together the Government of Zimbabwe, skilled professionals across economic sectors, business leaders, entrepreneurs, the public and private sectors to discuss ways in which all parties can collaborate and enhance the success of PPPs (public-private partnerships),” said the VP.

“The Government recognises the crucial role of business in the successful implementation of Vision 2030 in Zimbabwe.

“As we also move towards creating a skilled society that understands the demands of the industry and community they are going to serve in, we request the support of the private sector, through mentorship programmes where you nurture, harness ideas and skills of young people, young professionals, young entrepreneurs and young innovators so that they contribute to proffering solutions to national challenges, and ensure that the Vision 2030 agenda is indeed achieved.

“Let’s continuously create synergies among these skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, innovators, SMEs (small and medium enterprises), the business community and private and public sectors so that we achieve an empowered society by 2030.”

Zimbabwe’s mid-term economic development programme, the National Development Strategy 1, VP Mohadi said, aims to create a conducive environment for business to thrive.

He said there was need to create a strong and vibrant business sector that is vital in achieving the objectives outlined in Vision 2030.

“This is the reason why the Government, led by President Mnangagwa, prioritises engagement among various key players in nation-building, especially those with the potential to contribute significantly to the transformation of key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, mining, tourism and technology,” he continued.

“This is the reason why we are also pushing for investment in infrastructure, technology and human capital to enhance the competitiveness of businesses and attract both local and foreign investments.”

VP Mohadi said one of the biggest achievements of the Second Republic was laying the foundations for business to be successful.

“As we gather here to break the economic barrier, we call for the public, private sectors and the business community to embrace the cultural heritage of this province and ensure that our ideas must subscribe to promoting the rich culture of the Matabeleland provinces.

“Young people must engage the Government to get land and many other empowerment opportunities,” he said.

The event ran under the theme “Empowering Skills for Progressive Business Growth Towards Vision 2030”.

Vision 2030 Movement director of administration Mr Sihlonitshiwe Hlabangana said the interface was meant to foster collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“The event is very important to us as young people as it gives us an opportunity as Vision 2030 Movement to bridge the gap between the youths, the Government, policymakers and other key stakeholders in the economy to contribute to the attainment of an empowered upper middle-income economy by 2030, as envisioned by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa,” he said.