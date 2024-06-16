Source: Passport, ID applications go online | The Sunday Mail

Minister Kazembe

Emmanuel Kafe

ZIMBABWEANS will soon be able to apply for passports and national identity cards through an advanced online platform being set up by the Civil Registry Department (CRD) to streamline the process of accessing essential civic documents.

The platform is expected to be online before the end of the year.

Next month — authorities will unveil the Zimbabwe Population Registry System (ZPRS) — a platform that will act as a central database for all Zimbabwean citizens’ demographic information.

Additionally, it will be a key component for the operationalisation of the online application platform for civic documents.

The ZPRS, which will hold citizens’ details such as names, dates of birth and places of residence, is undergoing final testing.

The system will link various Government departments, including hospitals.

This integration will allow for instant birth and death registrations, further enhancing efficiency.

To facilitate the digital migration, the CRD has already secured high-tech equipment, including servers, in preparation for the rollout.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said the Government was preparing to launch the online passport application platform by year-end.

“The online passport application is expected to be working before the end of 2024,” he said.

“The Zimbabwe Population Registry System is in the testing phase for some of the modules, and the system is expected to be implemented beginning of July 2024.

“The Electronic Document and Records Management System is in its development stage and the expectation is that by the end of the year, it will be completed.”

Online passport application platforms vary depending on the specific country’s system.

When applying for a passport through the platform, an applicant typically visits the official website of the passport office or a designated online portal.

The applicant is then asked to create an account by registering using their personal details like name, email address and phone number.

Once logged in, the applicant initiates a new passport application.

This usually involves filling out electronic forms with information like one’s personal data, travel history and contact details.

The system then asks the applicant to upload scanned copies of all required documents like birth certificate, proof of address and passport photos with particular specifications.

Payment of the application fee is also made online using a debit card.

The platform offers a tracking system to monitor the status of the application.

Some platforms allow for booking appointments for biometric data capture or document verification at a designated passport office.

Depending on the system, the applicant might be notified to collect their passport in person or have it delivered by mail upon approval.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Registrar-General Mr Henry Machiri said the online application platform will streamline citizens’ access to civic documents.

“We anticipate being ready by the fourth quarter, but there are outstanding issues to be resolved first,” he said.

“When applying online, payment processing is also a crucial aspect that needs to be functional.

“The Government Internet Service Provider, a department under the Office of the President, is responsible for this aspect. We need to ensure that all stakeholders are prepared. Based on our consultations, we expect everything to be in place by the fourth quarter.”

This comes at a time the Government has completed setting up an e-passport centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, one of the five being established in foreign countries.

Training of embassy staff responsible for issuing the travel documents is now almost complete.

“Embassy officials are being trained on how to receive and process documents and we are now ready to go and launch our e-passport,” said Mr Machiri.

After South Africa, the Government plans to open additional e-passport offices in the United Kingdom and the United States.

At least 14 e-passport offices have been set up countrywide, with more than 100 000 travelling documents having been issued since the introduction of e-passports in January 2022.

E- passports are now being processed at the Harare passport registry, and provincial and district offices in Bulawayo, Gwanda, Gweru, Lupane, Marondera, Beitbridge, Chitungwiza, Hwange, Mazowe, Murewa, Zvishavane, Chinhoyi and Guruve.

This year, CRD is targeting to establish e-passport offices in Gokwe South district and Mutare.