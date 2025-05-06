PWDs petition Parliament, demand inclusive and progressive disability law

Representatives of persons with disabilities and allied civil society organisations gathered at the Parliament of Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday to personally deliver a petition demanding urgent revisions to the Persons with Disabilities Bill (H.B. 2, 2023), passed with controversial amendments last month in a determined display of civic action.

The petition, presented by Nokutenda Muzuva of Chitungwiza and Tsepang Nare of Bulawayo on behalf of thousands of persons with disabilities across Zimbabwe, marks what they described as a “historic and emotional moment” in the country’s fight for disability rights.

“Today marks a turning point in our journey towards a more inclusive and just society,” said Nare, the lead campaigner who shared the development with CITE.

“This petition is not just a list of names, it’s the collective cry of thousands who have long been left on the margins, saying: ‘Nothing about us without us.’”

The petition follows the adoption of amendments to the Bill during the Committee Stage in the National Assembly on April 1, 2025, changes which disability advocates say ignore the voices of the very people the law is meant to serve.

Nare said particularly concerning was the retention of the outdated National Disability Board, a structure disability organisations argue has proven ineffective since its inception under the 1992 Disabled Persons Act.

Crucially, the amendments were passed while many key disability representatives were attending the Global Disability Summit abroad, a move, which the petitioners said undermines the spirit of inclusion and transparency.

“The petition was born out of a lengthy and inclusive public engagement process that began in February 2024, after the Bill was gazetted. More than a dozen organisations, including the Federation of Disabled Persons in Zimbabwe (FODPZ), National Association of Societies for the Care of the Handicapped (NASCOH), Deaf Zimbabwe Trust, Albino Trust of Zimbabwe, and Equal Zimbabwe Campaign, among others, took part in building awareness and collecting feedback from people with disabilities across the country,” Nare said.

Between February and May 2024, thousands participated in community consultations, culminating in a Public Consultation Week in May, where approximately 1 700 individuals made direct contributions. A letter outlining key demands was also circulated to Members of Parliament, reaching 83 MPs.

Among the main demands were the establishment of a semi-autonomous Disability Commission with greater oversight powers, a disability grant, accessible and affordable healthcare, assistive devices, criminalisation of discrimination, and the operationalisation of a Disability Public Finance Model.

Despite this overwhelming public input, Nare said disability advocates noted the April amendments effectively copied outdated clauses from the 1992 Act and failed to include any enforcement mechanisms to protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

In response, between April 8 and May 2, 2025, a nationwide campaign mobilised 3 062 physical signatures and 667 online endorsements.

The campaign was led by 65 grassroots coordinators with disabilities working across Zimbabwe to amplify community voices.

“The developments threaten to betray the aspirations of the disability community,” said Nare.

“But today, we stand not in protest alone, but in hope that Parliament will correct course and give life to a law that reflects dignity, equality, and humanity for all.”

The petitioners are calling on the Speaker of Parliament, the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, and the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to consider four major actions.

These are:

1.Reinstate the Disability Commission as a semi-autonomous statutory body, based on feedback from public consultations and in compliance with international treaties such as the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

2. Ensure meaningful engagement between government and Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) to jointly review and revise the Bill before it reaches its final form.

3. Operationalise a Disability Public Finance Model, including implementation of the Disability Levy proposed in the National Disability Policy, with oversight by the Commission.

4. Fully align the Bill with the UNCRPD, making sure it upholds Zimbabwe’s international obligations and accelerates inclusive development in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and the National Development Strategies (NDS1 and NDS2).

The petitioners urged lawmakers to rise to the occasion and reclaim Zimbabwe’s reputation as a leader in disability rights recalling the country’s early distinction in 1992 for becoming the first globally to enact disability-specific legislation.

“We ask Parliament to not just pass a law,” Nare stated, “but to create a legacy one that protects the future of every Zimbabwean, regardless of ability.”