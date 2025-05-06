International visitors flock to Vic Falls as tourist numbers surge 

By Ndumiso Tshuma

The Victoria Falls Rainforest has seen a rise in tourist arrivals during the first quarter of 2025, recording 61 139 visitors compared to 59 718 over the same period in 2024.

In a statement released on Monday, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority said the increase was largely driven by a surge in international tourism, with arrivals reaching 47,633 in 2025, up from 44,110 the previous year.

However, domestic tourism declined, with numbers falling from 15,608 in 2024 to 13,506 this year.

“Key source markets driving international interest in Victoria Falls include Europe—particularly the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany—largely due to the availability of dedicated tour packages,” said Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo.

Farawo added that enhanced accessibility, following the expansion of Victoria Falls Airport and the introduction of new routes including direct flights from Frankfurt, had further fuelled interest from German tourists.

“The implementation of the KAZA UniVisa, which simplifies cross-border travel between Zimbabwe and Zambia, has also played a pivotal role in encouraging visitors to explore both sides of the Falls, offering a more seamless experience for tourists from many countries,” he said.

Farawo noted that regionally, South Africa remains the largest source of visitors, followed closely by Botswana, contributing to the continued growth of the tourism sector in Victoria Falls.