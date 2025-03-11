Rains: 66 killed, over US$14m in damages

Trust Freddy, Herald Correspondent

SIXTY-SIX people have so far died as a result of the rainy season, with most drowning when trying to cross fast flowing rivers, while a total of 1 000 houses have been damaged.

The Department of Civil Protection estimates that repairing the damage will cost around US$14 million in the seven provinces where the damage has been fully assessed, with two provinces still to come.

The fairly normal season, which farmers have welcomed, has seen damage at more than 140 schools in Zimbabwe, with 10 people injured.

Another 60 public structures such as churches, shops and bridges have been damaged. Midlands recorded the highest number of damaged houses, with 439, followed by Manicaland with 189.

Rainfall-related fatalities saw the Midlands with 16 reported deaths, closely followed by Mashonaland West with eight. The Department of Civil Protection has revealed that the total cost of damaged properties in the seven provinces compiled so far stands at US$14 095 997, 36.