Five suspected drug dealers arrested

Herald Reporter

FIVE suspected drug dealers, including two who were found in possession of 200kg mbanje in Masvingo have been arrested under an ongoing operation.

The two suspects were arrested at an open space while transferring the drugs from a broken down cross-border bus to a Nissan Caravan vehicle in Masvingo.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“On March 8, 2025, police in Masvingo arrested two suspects, Limbikani Mwanandi (36) and Speakmore Mhonda (39), for unlawful possession of 200kgs of dagga. The suspects were nabbed at an open space near the intersection of Harare-Masvingo and Bulawayo-Masvingo Roads while transferring the dagga from a broken-down cross-border bus to a Nissan Caravan vehicle,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Harare have also arrested Petronella Masauso (36), Maryland Tarusarira (29) and Achford Mavhima (30) for unlawful possession of drugs.

Police recovered 5.5 kg of mbanje from the suspects.

In an unrelated incident, the ZRP arrested Gamuchirayi Maphosa (21) after he was found unlawfully dealing in precious minerals in clear contravention of the provisions of the Precious Stones Trade Act, chapter 21:06.

The suspect was found in possession of nine pieces of diamond at Chisase Business Centre in Triangle