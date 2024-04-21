Source: Rank marshals up for extortion – The Standard

A RANK martial allegedly extorted US$4 000 from commuter omnibus drivers from Harare’s market square rank after claiming that he was the owner of the space.

Nelson Makonese (27) appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing extortion charges.

He was remanded out of custody to May 2 on US$100 bail. Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleged that sometime this year, Makonese together with his accomplices who are still at large, claimed ownership of market square rank.

They went on to demand US$2 per vehicle to use the rank.

The court heard that Makonese warned the commuter omnibus drivers that they would be barred from using the rank unless they paid the fees.

They were reported to the police, leading to the arrest of Makonese. His accomplices are yet to be apprehended.

The court heard that the rank marshals collected over US$4 990 from the complainants.

Some of the rank marshals are said to be linked to the ruling Zanu PF party.