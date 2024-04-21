Abandoned teen turns into drugs 

A Harare woman told the Harare magistrates court on Friday that her 17-year-old daughter has been forced into drugs in frustration after she was neglected by her father.

Elizabeth Mahachi made the accusations against his estranged husband Tapiwa Zinatsa in court where she was claiming US$400 for the upkeep of their three children.

 

She told the court that Zinatsa was not providing for their children aged nine, 14 and 17.

She revealed that fees for their youngest child were being paid under the government’s Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam).

Their second born had failed to progress to high school due to lack of funds.

 

The woman said the eldest  child was now into drugs after she dropped out of school.

Zimatsa said he earns US$300, and could only spare at least US$ 80 towards the upkeep of their children.

Zimatsa said he had four other children to take care of.

He was  ordered to pay US$96.

