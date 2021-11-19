Source: ‘Rapist’ Prophet Freddy in court – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

SELF-STYLED Harare televangelist Tapiwa Freddy, popurlaly known as Prophet T Freddy, was today granted free bail in a case where he is accused of raping a 33-year-old congregant.

He was not asked to plead to the charge when he appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who remanded the matter to December 8.

The cleric, represented by lawyers Everson Chatambudza and Malvern Mapako, is accused of raping the complainant on several occasions since 2020.

It is alleged that Freddy and the complainant knew each other before their relationship turned into sexual abuse.

In November 2019, Freddy is said to have given the complainant US$2 500 to foot her husband’s medical bill and other family expenses.

“The accused person (Freddy) invited the complainant to his workplace and gave her US$2 500 to ferry her husband to Karanda Hospital for medical attention. However, barely a week later, the complainant’s husband died in hospital and the accused person offered assistance towards the burial,” the State said.

Freddy allegedly later made sexual advances to the complainant, but was turned down.

Sometime in early November 2020, he allegedly accompanied the complainant to her rural home in Manicaland province to see her child, and raped her upon return to the capital.

She filed a police report a few days later after undergoing counselling. Her medical report will be produced in court as exhibit.