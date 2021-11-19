Source: Withdraw court challenge, ED tells Zanu PF activist – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s lawyers want Zanu PF activist Sybeth Musenegzi to withdraw his High Court application challenging the party leader’s ascendancy or risk his lawyers being sued.

Musengezi approached the courts in October challenging Zanu PF central committee processes that led to Mnangagwa assuming the party leadership following the ouster of the late former President Robert Mugabe in a November 2017 military coup.

He argued that the processes and resolutions of the November 19, 2017 central committee meeting which resulted in the appointment of Mnangagwa as acting president were unlawful, null and void.

Mnangagwa was confirmed as substantive Zanu PF president in an elective congress held in December, 2017.