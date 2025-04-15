Source: Ratify laws to end child marriages, Zim urged –Newsday Zimbabwe

EQUALITY Now, a human rights advocacy group, has called for the ratification of laws in sub-Saharan countries, Zimbabwe included, to ensure the end of child marriages and sexual violation of women on digital platforms.

The amplified calls were made through a statement by Equality Now during the 45th Ordinary Session of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child underway in Maseru, Lesotho.

The country over the years has continued to see a rise in sexual violence against girls and women with a 2024 Unicef report revealing that more than 79 million girls and women (over 1 in 5) across sub-Saharan Africa experienced rape or sexual assault before turning 18.

When online or verbal abuse is included, the number of girls and women affected rises to 650 million globally (1 in 5), underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive prevention and support strategies to address all forms of violence and abuse against girls effectively.

In a ground-breaking move that marked a new era for child protection in Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa put pen to paper, signing into law the Criminal Laws Amendment (Protection of Children and Young Persons) Act 2024.

This pivotal piece of legislation, which criminalises sexual intercourse with individuals under the age of 18, saw a seismic shift in the country’s approach to safeguarding both its youth and children.

“Child marriage remains an urgent human rights issue requiring the strengthening of political commitment, enforcement of laws and prioritising survivor-focused policies to end harmful practices in Africa.

“The urgency of the issue is demonstrated by recent cases such as in Somalia, where an adult man was found to have married an 8-year-old child last month,” Equality Now said in a statement.

The women’s rights group, however, commended many African States for making strides towards amending laws on child marriage in compliance with international and regional human rights obligations.

“We call upon member States to swiftly pass legislative reforms to align child marriage laws with the Children’s Charter and the Maputo Protocol. We are hopeful that these two Bills are swiftly passed and adopted by the Ugandan and South African Parliaments.

“We urge the committee to encourage all member States to repeal discriminatory laws, address gaps in legal definitions of rape and failures in implementation that deny survivors access to justice and in the process strengthening laws and regulations to protect children from all forms of sexual violence and invest in the people, resources, and systems needed to implement them,” the group said.

Equality Now also called on African States to ensure public awareness on sexual violence as a human rights issue to challenge and change social and cultural norms that allow sexual violence to occur and discourage children from seeking help.

“They should equip every child with accurate, accessible and age-appropriate information that empowers them to recognise and report sexual violence.

“Ensuring that every child victim and survivor has access to services that support justice and healing and reduce the risk of further harm, thereby building better national data systems to monitor progress and ensure accountability for perpetrators of sexual violence,” the organisation said.