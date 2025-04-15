Source: Chasi backs privatisation of Zim’s electricity sector -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE’S electricity sector faces a deep and persistent crisis, marked by out-dated infrastructure, unreliable supply, financial insolvency and constrained investment, former Energy and Power Development minister Fortune Chasi has said.

Chasi made the observations in his analysis of the Coalition for Market and Liberal Solutions (COMALISO) Blueprint for Privatisation, crafted to propose a structured, phased transition from an inefficient, State-led monopoly to a modernised, competitive electricity market capable of attracting private capital and delivering reliable service.

Endorsing the blueprint, Chasi highlighted several strengths in the document including key proposals such as amendment to the Electricity Act, the introduction of power purchase agreements and incentives for renewable energy expansion.

However, Chasi cautioned about the potential risks associated with privatisation given Zimbabwe’s low-trust governance context.

He warned of the dangers of elite asset capture and regulatory monopolisation if transparency and anti-corruption measures are not implemented effectively.

“Privatisation in low-trust, high-risk governance contexts (such as Zimbabwe) can produce elite asset capture, regulatory capture and market monopolisation unless transparency, anti-corruption safeguards and judicial independence are strengthened,” he said.

Chasi expressed concern over energy justice, noting that a market-driven model can exacerbate energy poverty for rural and low-income households in the absence of protective measures.

“A market-driven, cost-reflective model, if applied without protective mechanisms, could deepen energy poverty, especially for rural and low-income households. A just transition demands targeted social protection alongside market reforms,” he said.

The former minister argued that any transitional plan must include robust engagement with labour unions to prevent resistance from Zesa employees facing potential job losses.

He also called for greater emphasis on climate adaptation, given Zimbabwe’s reliance on hydroelectric power and its associated vulnerabilities.

“While re-skilling and voluntary exit schemes are proposed for Zesa employees, labour union engagement and robust social dialogue will be essential to avoid resistance or unintended social harm,” he said.

“Privatisation alone is not a panacea but if done transparently, equitably, and within a strong governance framework, it can play an important role in resolving Zimbabwe’s energy challenges.”