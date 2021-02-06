In the first innings of the second Test being played in Rawalpindi, Pakistan were bowled out for 272 in reply to which the visitors were bowled out for 201 and the hosts took a 71-run lead.

Source: Rawalpindi test: Pakistan dominates against South Africa on Day 3 – The Zimbabwean

Earlier in the day, skipper Quinton de Kock was dismissed for an aggressive 29-run innings, while Wayne Milder was dismissed for 33 and George Linde for 21.

Dan Elgar 15, Van der Dawson was bowled without opening an account. Faf Dupleix fell victim to Faheem Ashraf after scoring 17 runs, Eden Markram was dismissed for 32 runs. Tamba Bauma remained unbeaten on 44 runs.

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali is in supreme form in the Rawalpindi Test, taking five wickets against South Africa in the first innings which helped green shirts take a lead of 71 runs.

All-rounder George Linde hit three boundaries and a six in his quickfire 21 but missed the line of a Hasan delivery and was bowled.

Earlier, middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma survived umpire Ahsan Raza´s decision on 16 when he was given leg-before off Hasan Ali, reviewing it successfully to continue his fight.

Pakistan leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.

Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host, can follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya