Source: Red Cross doles out hygiene kits in schools – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MOSES MUGUGUNYEKI

SCORES of girls in Marondera urban received hygiene kits from the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) as part of the humanitarian agency’s COVID-19 response in schools.

Schools have turned out to be the epicentres of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic since the start of the new term last week.

Most parents said they could not provide personal protective equipment for their children, a sad development that is likely to trigger the spread of the respiratory disease in schools.

As such, the ZRCS moved in to reach out to vulnerable girls in Marondera with hygiene items including reusable pads, toothbrushes, toothpastes, combs, soaps, disposable sanitary pads, under garments as well as toiletry bags.

The intervention, which is being supported by the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef), is targeting adolescent girls and young women from vulnerable families and those in residential child care facilities.

“This donation was made possible through support from Unicef under a COVID-19 emergency respond project,” ZRCS secretary-general Elias Hwenga said.

“We are targeting close to 2 000 girls with each receiving a hygiene kit that comprises of cleaning products, personal hygiene items and under garments.

“In the communities, we reached out to 793 beneficiaries and we are targeting 1 150 girls in schools.”

Hwenga said his organisation also developed messages and communication material to raise awareness on how communities could protect themselves and curb the spread of COVID-19.

He said part of the donation included hand sanitisers, soaps, disinfectants and buckets that were handed over to various institutions in the town.