Source: Red Cross on high alert as heavy rains trigger flood fears -Newsday Zimbabwe

floods

THE Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) has activated its national response teams and placed flood mitigation materials on standby across the country as heavy rains continue to pound most parts of Zimbabwe.

The humanitarian organisation said it was closely monitoring the situation amid growing concerns of flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas following days of persistent downpours.

ZRCS secretary-general Elias Hwenga said the organisation had moved into full preparedness mode to ensure a rapid and co-ordinated response should disaster strike.

“We have activated our response teams and materials are pre-positioned across the country to ensure that we can respond swiftly and effectively to flood-related emergencies,” Hwenga said.

He said the Red Cross was working closely with key government agencies to stay ahead of the evolving weather situation.

“We are working in liaison with the Department of Civil Protection (DCP), and the Meteorological Services Department is updating us periodically on the weather outlook so that we can plan our interventions accordingly,” Hwenga said.

He warned that the current weather patterns poses a significant risk to vulnerable communities, particularly those living near rivers, dams and flood-prone areas.

“The heavy rains we are seeing across the country present a real threat of flooding and we urge communities in high-risk areas to remain alert, avoid crossing flooded rivers, and follow guidance from local authorities.”

Red Cross, he added, is prepared to provide humanitarian assistance where needed.

“As Zimbabwe Red Cross, we stand ready to provide emergency support, including early warning messages, first aid, temporary shelter and other relief supplies to affected communities.”

According to data from DCP, the devastating rainy season has claimed 74 lives since October last year, while infrastructure damage now exceeds US$107 402.

Most of the deaths have been due to drowning as pedestrians and motorists attempted to cross flooded rivers, highlighting the dangers posed by fast-moving and unpredictable floodwaters.

In a statement, DCP said some provinces had been hard hit.

“Manicaland has the highest number of fatalities, with 32 deaths, followed by Mashonaland West with 19 and Midlands with 13,” DCP said.

The Meteorological Services Department has forecast continued heavy rains across all provinces starting yesterday, raising the risk of flash floods, riverine flooding and waterlogging in vulnerable communities.

Civil Protection authorities have similarly warned that saturated soils and rising water levels in major rivers could lead to localised flooding in the coming days.

ZRCS said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and issue further updates as the rainy season progresses.