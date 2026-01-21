Source: Mwonzora bounces back at Harvest House -Newsday Zimbabwe

Douglas Mwonzora

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora has come out guns blazing accusing some party leaders of wanting to grab his position and arguing that a recent court judgment had invalidated the December 2022 party congress that ushered them into power.

Mwonzora is fighting a High Court ruling that invalidated the 2022 congress due to constitutional non-compliance, citing inadequate notice and an incomplete women’s congress.

He also argues that the ruling was politically motivated, targeting the party’s opposition to Mnangagwa’s potential third term bid.

Addressing journalists at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (Harvest) House in Harare yesterday, Mwonzora said the High Court judgment deemed the congress invalid, meaning the people elected are not legitimate holders of positions.

“Now, in line with what the national council of the MDC decided on December 9, we have effected few leadership changes in our party,” he said.

“We have dealt with those people who tried to derail the people’s struggle. There is no place for indiscipline in our party. There is democracy.

“That is why, if you want to be president, you have to be elected by congress. If you want any leadership position, it has to be elected.

“Those people tried to get leadership through undemocratic means.”

Mwonzora said the MDC aimed to take power through peaceful, democratic means and improve Zimbabweans’ lives.

“We want a leadership that will deliver for the people of Zimbabwe.

“As you know, ladies and gentlemen, the aim of the MDC is to take over governmental power through peaceful, democratic and constitutional means, govern differently and change the lives of the people of Zimbabwe for the better.

“So we want a leadership that is going to deliver just that. And I’m happy that the MDC has no dearth of leadership.”

Mwonzora said the party was reverting to the pre-congress leadership structure based on the arbiter general’s interpretation.

“I want people to understand what is happening here. There was a judgment by Zhou J in February 2025.

“And that judgment nullified the congress of the MDC held on December 18, 2022.

“What that means, therefore, is that the congress never took place. That is what the effect of the judgment is.

“And I’ve seen a number of leaders of the MDC, people who were in the standing committee, saying that they support the judgment.

“And what that judgment then means is that whosoever was holding a position by virtue only of being elected in the 2022 congress ceases to hold that position.”

A group of MDC youths late last year claimed to have dispossessed Mwonzora of the party headquarters, while his deputy Elias Mudzuri claimed to have taken over the party leadership.