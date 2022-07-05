Source: Redcliff threatens to repossess stands – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY GARY GERALD MTOMBENI

REDCLIFF Town Council, south of Kwekwe, has threatened to repossess stands from all heavy defaulters.

About 800 stands in Rutendo high density suburb, Renin, Torwood Infill, church stands, service and light industry, Engelbrecht medium and Engelbrecht Low density suburbs are at risk of being repossessed and resold.

In a notice by Redcliff town clerk Gilson Chakauuya, residents have been given 30 days to settle their balances or lose the properties.

“Notice is hereby given in terms of the Urban Council Act 29.19 that the municipality of Redcliff intends to repossess the listed stands for non-payment of monthly instalments.

“Beneficiaries are therefore given 30 days from the date of this notice to pay all the outstanding amounts, failure to which council shall repossess the stands without further notice,” the notice read.

Speaking to Southern Eye Chakauuya said: “It is an agreement of sale, we have our own terms and conditions and if people breach payment conditions obviously there will be repossession. Unlike private developers who just take their stands, proper authorities like us follow procedures. The Act says you advertise first, and then apply to the minister. For those that would not have responded, we then repossess them.”

He added that those who responded to the notice had already begun paying the outstanding amounts on their stands.