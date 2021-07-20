Source: Register for liberation war vets on the cards | The Herald

Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

Herald Reporter

THE Government will soon establish a register of veterans of the liberation struggle following the gazetting of regulations for its creation in line with requirements of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act.

The Act was signed into law this year to cater for the welfare of cadres that participated in the war to liberate the country.

Veterans of the liberation struggle include war veterans, non-combatant cadres, political prisoners, detainees and restrictees.

The regulations were gazetted by Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri as contained in Statutory Instrument 199 of 2021 cited as the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle (Registration) Regulations, 2021.

Under the regulations, the Chief Director in the ministry shall establish a register to be known as the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Register, which may be divided into such parts as the Minister may consider necessary.

An application for registration as a veteran of the liberation struggle shall be in the appropriate form, either as war veterans, non-combatant cadres, political prisoners, detainees and restrictees.

“The name of every person whose application for registration as veteran of the liberation struggle is successful, shall be entered into the register or such part or parts of the register as the Chief Director may direct,” reads part of the regulations.

Last month, President Mnangagwa launched the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Economic Empowerment Programmes and Vetting Exercise and commended war veterans for displaying unflinching patriotism during difficult times when the country was under siege from agents of regime change.

The President also announced the launch of one of the empowerment vehicles being championed by Government — the War Veterans Investment Corporation — a holding company wholly-owned by war veterans through the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Board.

The company has seven subsidiaries: Veterans Agricultural Company, Veterans Mining Company, Veterans Financial Services, Veterans Health Services, Veterans Tourism Company, Veterans Property Development Company and Veterans Security Company.