“Regularise Durawalls By February 28 Or Face Demolition”

Chitungwiza Municipality is inviting homeowners and businesses with durawalls that have not been approved to visit council offices for regularisation by going through the approval processes.

Please also note that those who are not within their boundaries should revert back to original pegs.

The council is waiving the US$200 penalty fee for each approval stage to people who respond to this call before 28 February 2025. Those who respond before the deadline will only pay US$150 approval fee.

If compliance is not achieved within a month, the municipality will not hesitate to demolish the durawalls, a cost that will be met by their owners.

This notice was issued in terms of the Regional, Town and Country Plan- and the Roads Act (Chapter 13: 18).