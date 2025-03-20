Source: Relatives of police shooting victim fume over decomposing body –Newsday Zimbabwe

BEITBRIDGE Mar. 20 (NewsDay Live) – Relatives of a man who was shot and killed by police along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway early this week after being mistaken for a robber have taken the law enforcement agents to task for allegedly dumping the deceased’s body in a dysfunctional mortuary at Masvingo General Hospital.

On Wednesday, the family members said they were shocked when they went to collect their deceased relative, Shadreck Madzore’s body from Masvingo Hospital mortuary, only to discover that it was already in a state of decomposition.

“As a family, we are disappointed because the police could have done better.

“Shadreck’s body was just thrown on the floor of a mortuary that had no electricity. I told off the head of Masvingo police,” family spokesman Samson Madzore said.”His body was in bad shape, knowing they killed him in cold blood, they could have had the decency to negotiate with funeral parlours to keep his body intact.

“To add salt to an injury, they refused to carry his body and opted to carry food for the funeral.

“We had to buy ice and put it in his coffin to preserve what was left of him.” On Tuesday, police travelling in an unregistered car allegedly opened fire on a pick-up truck in which Madzore was a passenger, and killed him instantly.The late Madzore, known in Beitbridge circles as a quiet social soccer player, was coming from a funeral in Masvingo when he met his fate.The vehicle he was in allegedly sped off after being waved down near Rutenga along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway.

Because the police were using a private vehicle without number plates, the driver assumed he was being targeted by robbers, and only stopped at the Rutenga tollgate.Police arrested the driver and another passenger, but later released them without charge.A councillor in Beitbridge, Takavingei Mahachi, said the use of private vehicles by police was worrisome as people may not know whether they are on official duty or not.

“It also opens avenues for real criminals to use their cars and attack people. This practice should be banned and it is common in Beitbridge,” Mahachi said.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be reached for comment.