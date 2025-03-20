Source: Kirsty Coventry elected International Olympic Committee president in IOC vote –Newsday Zimbabwe

Kirsty Coventry was elected president of the International Olympic Committee on Thursday, securing victory in a high-stakes vote at a luxury seaside resort in Greece’s southwestern Peloponnese.

The Zimbabwean needed only one round of voting to clinch the race to succeed Thomas Bach, winning an immediate overall majority in the secret ballot to take the helm of the world’s wealthiest multi-sport organisation.