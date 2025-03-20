Kirsty Coventry elected International Olympic Committee president in IOC vote

0

Source: Kirsty Coventry elected International Olympic Committee president in IOC vote –Newsday Zimbabwe

Kirsty Coventry was elected president of the International Olympic Committee on Thursday, securing victory in a high-stakes vote at a luxury seaside resort in Greece’s southwestern Peloponnese.

The Zimbabwean needed only one round of voting to clinch the race to succeed Thomas Bach, winning an immediate overall majority in the secret ballot to take the helm of the world’s wealthiest multi-sport organisation.

Related posts:

  1. Coventry touts leadership experience in bid for IOC top job
  2. NSS RENOVATIONS GATHER MOMENTUM
  3. Can Kirsty Coventry clinch gold in Greece again? 
  4. First crop assessment nears completion
  5. Five Arrested For Vandalising Electricity Transformer In Mudzi
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *