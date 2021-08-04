Renowned poet sues ZRP officers, Matanga and Kazembe over assault 

RENOWNED Zimbabwean poet Obert Dube issuing five Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers for damages after they assaulted him in January 2021 in the resort town of Victoria Falls for allegedly violating a government-imposed curfew meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Dube was assaulted by five ZRP officers namely Constable Munashe

Chikoto, Constable Samson Moyo, Constable Njabulo Ngwenya, Constable

Nkosilathi Moyo and Constable Shelton Mathe on 20 January 2021 at

about 10: PM, who used truncheons, open palms and booted feet after

accusing him of loitering in Mkosana suburb in Victoria Falls in

violation of a dusk to dawn curfew.

The award-winning poet, who is represented by Nosimilo Chanayiwa of

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights sustained injuries on his body and

suffered physical and emotional pain as well as a financial loss while

seeking medical attention.

In a notice of intention to sue served on the five police officers

based at Mkosana ZRP base, Dube said he will soon institute legal

proceedings to claim damages against the individual police officers,

the Officer in Charge, ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Hon. Kazembe Kazembe.

The damages, Dube said, will be for medical expenses which he incurred

in treating some injuries which he sustained, pain and suffering and

other delictual damages arising as a result of the unlawful conduct of

ZRP officers.