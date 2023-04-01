Report funerals, or police will storm them 

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

POLICE yesterday urged Zimbabweans to report funerals to the law enforcement agency when the country goes into election mode to avoid being mistaken for an illegal gathering.

Addressing Harare residents yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said this will save mourners the trouble of having their funeral being mistaken for political gatherings.

“There are some people who want to campaign at funerals. Why should you campaign at one’s funeral?

“We also expect politicians not to address supporters at people’s homes. If a neighbour complains, we come.”

The opposition often accuses police of abusing the law to disrupt their gatherings.

Nyathi also pleaded with political parties to shun violence before, during and after elections.

“Zimbabweans must know that an election is not a war. It’s a contest that comes to an end,” Nyathi said.

He added: “The Commissioner-General has also set up special investigations teams throughout the country to act on reports of criminal acts related to the elections and this includes alleged violence.”

“We have met journalists across the country except in Harare talking about their safety. The police and journalists serve the same constituency, Zimbabweans,” he said.

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary-general Perfect Hlongwane said: “We are happy that we are finding a common ground with the police.”

